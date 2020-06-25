Magic School Bus

Elizabeth Banks to Drive ‘Magic School Bus' Onto Big Screens

No anticipated date for the release was given

By Mark Kennedy

(Left) Ms. Frizzle from "The Magic School Bus", (Right) Elizabeth Banks.
Getty Images

“The Magic School Bus” has traveled everywhere from Pluto to inside the human body. Now it's going somewhere new: the big screen.

Scholastic Entertainment said Thursday that it will make “a feature-length, live-action hybrid film” based on the animated TV show that ran from 1994 to 1997. Elizabeth Banks will play the manic science teacher Ms. Frizzle.

“The Magic School Bus,” adapted from a series of books written by Joanna Cole and illustrated by Bruce Degen, centers on a group of school children who board a yellow school bus for field trips to such unlikely places as outer space or the human digestive system.

Entertainment News

Dixie Chicks 27 mins ago

The Dixie Chicks Officially Change Their Name to the Chicks

Splash Mountain 31 mins ago

Disney's Splash Mountain to Get ‘Princess and the Frog' Makeover

Lilly Tomlin supplied the voice for Ms. Frizzle in the original cartoon series and Kate McKinnon voiced her sister in a recent Netflix reboot, “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.”

The film version will be led by Scholastic Entertainment, Brownstone Productions, Marc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures. No anticipated date for the release was given or any other cast.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Magic School BusSCHOLASTIC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us