Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards With 7 Nominations

Billie Eilish came away with the most nominations for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.

iHeartMedia announced Wednesday that Eilish received seven nominations. The singer will compete for female artist of the year and song of the year with “bad guy.” Lil Nas X and Lizzo are each nominated six times.

The awards will air live March 29 on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Entertainment News

Australia Wildfires 33 mins ago

Celebs Donate Millions to Help Australia Wildfire Efforts

The Bachelor 18 hours ago

Ex-‘Bachelor’ Contestant’s $1M Fantasy Sports Win Probed

Lil Nas X will compete for song of the year with “Old Town Road.” Other song-of-the-year nominees include Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s “Señorita,” Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.

Eilish will face off against Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Halsey and Ariana Grande for female artist of the year. For the men’s top artist award, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Mendes will vie for the honor.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us