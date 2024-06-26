Movies

Eddie Murphy reveals plans for ‘Shrek' spinoff film about his character, Donkey

Murphy also shared that he's already done some voice recordings for "Shrek 5."

By Eric Mullin

Eddie Murphy
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Step aside, Shrek. It's Donkey's time to shine.

Eddie Murphy shared a couple of big updates in regard to the "Shrek" animated movie franchise on Monday.

In an interview with Collider, Murphy said he's already done some voice recordings for "Shrek 5" in what will be the first "Shrek" film since 2010. The actor also revealed there are future plans for a spinoff movie about his "Shrek" character, Donkey.

“We started doing ('Shrek 5') months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up," Murphy said. "'Shrek' is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey (movie) as well."

Murphy said he thinks "Shrek 5" will come out next year. "And we're doing a Donkey one next," he added.

The original "Shrek," starring Murphy, Mike Myers (voice of Shrek) and Cameron Diaz (voice of Princess Fiona), was released in 2001 and won the first-ever Oscar for best animated feature. The film from DreamWorks Animation also grossed $487 million worldwide and led to three sequels: "Shrek 2" (2004), "Shrek the Third" (2007) and "Shrek Forever After" (2010).

The three sequels grossed $928 million, $813 million and $752 million worldwide, respectively, according to Variety.

There have already been spinoff films about the character Puss in Boots, who was introduced to the universe in "Shrek 2." "Puss in Boots" came out in 2011 followed by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" in 2022.

