Dustin Diamond Hospitalized: ‘It's Serious, But We Don't Know How Serious Yet'

"He’s going for testing. He hasn’t been feeling well," Diamond's spokesperson said

Dustin Diamond walks out of the coutroom after a split verdict in an Ozaukee County Courthouse May 29, 2015 in Port Washington, Wisconsin.
Former "Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized in Florida, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to TODAY.

"It's serious, but we don't know how serious yet. He’s going for testing. He hasn’t been feeling well," the spokesperson said. "He's at an undisclosed hospital in Florida. We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

No other details were known about Diamond's condition.

The 44-year-old actor rose to fame as a teenager playing Screech Powers on the hit NBC show "Saved by the Bell." The nerdy Powers was the best friend and sidekick to Zack Morris on the teen series, which ran on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

Diamond also reprised his role on two spinoffs, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class." He does not appear on the first season of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot, which streams on Peacock.

While the show made him a star, Diamond hasn't done much acting in recent years, according to his IMDb profile. In 2013, he joined the cast of the U.K.'s "Celebrity Big Brother." Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Diamond had been busy performing stand-up comedy in venues around the United States.

