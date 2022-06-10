Drew Barrymore Speaks Out After Scoring Invite to Britney Spears' Wedding

Drew Barrymore was honored to witness Britney Spears' happily ever after.

The talk show host was one of the lucky few who scored an invite to Britney's picture-perfect wedding to Sam Asghari, which she attended June 9 along with Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton.

Barrymore is now giving fans the inside scoop of the event, and it seems the entire affair reminded her of her past regal role, playing Danielle in the 1998 movie "Ever After: A Cinderella Story."

"What I learned from 'Ever After' is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale," Barrymore explained on Instagram one day after attending the extravaganza in Los Angeles. "And that's exactly what Britney did!"

The actress was seemingly referring to Spear's recent legal battle, as she terminated her conservatorship of 13 years in 2021.

Sharing a photo with the bride, Barrymore added, "I couldn't not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!"

The love was definitely mutual, with Spears gushing over the "E.T." star in her own Instagram post. "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock," the singer wrote, before calling Drew "my girl crush."

Spears also sent love to Gomez, saying she is "way prettier in person if that's possible." She said she was simply "speechless" that they attended her ceremony.

Donatella Versace, who designed her wedding dress, also weighed in on having the group of powerful women all together. "Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman," she said while captioning a shot of the A-listers. "Congratulations Britney, we love you."

And based on more photos from the night, Barrymore may not have been far off with her fairytale reference. As Spears noted, "The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic." They even had a horse-drawn carriage on hand to complete the Cinderella fantasy.