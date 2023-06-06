Drew Barrymore slams ‘sick' reports claiming she wishes her mom was dead

Drew Barrymore is setting the record straight on a family matter.

The actress clarified what she meant during a recent Vulture interview, after media outlets took her quotes to mean that she wished her mother, Jaid Barrymore, was dead.

"All their moms are gone, and my mom's not," she told the outlet. "And I'm like, 'Well, I don't have that luxury.' But I cannot wait. I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow."

Barrymore then posted a video message on Instagram June 5 to correct the narrative: "To all you tabloids out there, you have been f------ with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wish my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth."

She continued, "I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive."

The 48-year-old — who was emancipated at age 14 and has previously spoken about being estranged from her mother — went on to explain what she meant in her original interview.

"For those of us who have to figure that out in real time, [we] cannot wait. As in, they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead," she said in her video. "Don't twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that. I never would."

Barrymore added, "In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live in existence where I would wish that on someone. Because that is sick."

In her original interview, she also said she wanted her mom "to be happy and thrive and be healthy," adding, "But I have to f------ grow in spite of her being on this planet."

An hour after opening up about the mother-daughter dynamic during the interview, Barrymore expressed regret. "I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good," she told Vulture. "I do care. I'll never not care. I don't know if I've ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up."

Vulture then reported that, a few weeks after the interview, Barrymore texted the reporter an update about their relationship.

"I texted my mom for her birthday

and she told me she loved me

and she was proud of me.

I don't care how old you get

Or how big your mission is

When your mom tells you

she loves you

You revert back to small

And the fact that she loves

me with my truth

And my honesty

Is the best time I have ever

heard her say it."

E! News has reached out to Jaid Barrymore for comment but hasn't heard back.