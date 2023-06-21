Drew Barrymore announces she's taking a break from social media for the summer. Here's why

Drew Barrymore is on her own kind of cleanse this summer.

The actor and talk show host announced in a carousel post on Instagram June 20 that she's temporarily trading in social media for "some adventures."

"Last carousel for the summer… I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place. A safe space like on the show. It’s just very humorous and kind. My two favorite things in this life. I’m going to take a social media break for the summer," she began her post.

The 48-year-old first posted a throwback photo to her as a kid, sitting cross-legged in a woven chair and smiling up above the camera. The next picture contained the words, "It's ok to disconnect for a while."

"I used to do it all the time," Barrymore continued. "And it’s so healthy for the soul. I’m going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world … I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected."

The following photo compilation includes a myriad of memes, references to long-term friendships, a model sporting rainbow couture and a video of David Bowie allegedly predicting the future in 1999.

Barrymore then thanked those who give her "space in their field," and wished her followers "the summer of your life." Meanwhile, she says she'll be working on her publication, DREW magazine, and will be back for Season 4 of her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The detox announcement comes about two weeks after Barrymore slammed the tabloid media for publishing stories that claimed the actor wished her estranged mother was dead.

“You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f------ with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth,” she said in an Instagram video June 5, clarifying comments made to Vulture that she said were "twisted" by celebrity media sites.

“I have been vulnerable, and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive, and that for those of us who have to figure that out in real time, cannot wait — as in they cannot wait for the time,” she continued. “Not that the parent is dead.”

Addressing the media sites directly, Barrymore said, “Don’t twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that. I never would. In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick.”

The publication's profile noted Barrymore's recent on-air interview with actors Brooke Shields and Jennette McCurdy, both of whom have been candid about their complicated relationships with their mothers.

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.‘ But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f---ing grow in spite of her being on this planet,” Barrymore told Vulture.

However, Vulture added that an hour after making the comments, Barrymore said she regretted it.

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she said. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

