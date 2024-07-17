Drake's Toronto mansion floods amid intense rainfall in Canada that left 167,000 customers without power

Rapper Drake shared a video of murky water flooding his Toronto mansion as heavy rains inundated parts of Canada on Tuesday and knocked out power for thousands of customers.

The "One Dance" singer shared a video on his Instagram story showing what appeared to be a vanity room and closet filled with brown muddy water. He then walked towards the hall, sloshing through the ankle-deep water.

He jokingly captioned his clip: “This better be Espresso Martini.”

Drake shared footage of ankle-deep flooding in his Toronto mansion, on July 17, 2024. (@champagnepapi via Instagram)

Severe weather lashed New York state and Toronto on Tuesday.

Nearly four inches of rain fell in pockets across Toronto, home to three million people, prompting flooding on Tuesday.

The heavy storms left 167,000 customers without power at its peak, led to road closures, and resulted in more than 700 calls regarding basement flooding, the city said in a news release.

Toronto Pearson International Airport reported Tuesday as the fifth wettest day ever recorded at the airport with 3.8 inches of rain, smashing a new daily rainfall record.

Meanwhile first responders were busy, processing nearly 1,700 calls for service and dispatching to nearly 500 incidents between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday — including elevator rescue calls, water calls and rescues from cars and buildings due to the significant rain, Toronto Fire Services said on X.

Environment & Climate Change Canada, the nation’s department responsible for environmental programs, said Wednesday morning no significant rainfall is forecast for today, and flooding remains ongoing in various low-lying waterfront parks and on Toronto island, with water expected to recede in the coming days. As of Wednesday morning there were about 3,200 customers without power and crews were working to reopen roads.

In nearby New York, at least four tornadoes touched down overnight and one person died as hundreds of thousands were left without power. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across the state on Tuesday, noting that Central New York, Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier had been hardest hit. More storms and heavy rain are forecast for New York Wednesday.

Drake’s home, which he calls “The Embassy” was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli.

The 50,000 square feet fortress includes an NBA size indoor basketball court, a recording studio, an awards room, indoor swimming pool, modern Art Deco interiors, and a chandelier featuring more than 20,000 pieces of Swarovski crystal, according to an April 2020 Architectural Digest profile.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told AD. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

