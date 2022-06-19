Drake

Drake Released a Surprise Dance Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind'

The new album marks the 35-year-old rapper’s first substantial push into a new genre: house music

By Stefan Sykes | NBC News

Drake performs onstage
Andrew Chin / Getty Images file

Drake surprised fans Thursday with news of his seventh studio album titled “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Even more surprising was the album itself.

A far cry from its multi-platinum predecessor “Certified Lover Boy,” which in 2021 dominated hip-hop and rap charts alike, “Honestly, Nevermind,” marks the 35-year-old rapper’s first substantial push into a new genre: house music.

While fans are divided over the experimental 14-track offering, it’s showing signs of commercial success, breaking Apple Music’s record for highest first-day streaming of a dance album following its Friday release.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here

This article tagged under:

DrakeApple Musicnew albumdance musicHonestly Nevermind
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us