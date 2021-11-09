Drake Breaks Silence About ‘Devastating Tragedy' After Astroworld Festival Appearance

Drake is addressing the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld music festival.

The rapper, who made a surprise onstage appearance at Travis Scott's Houston show on Friday, Nov. 5, took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8 to express his condolences. The concert left eight people dead and 25 others hospitalized, police previously confirmed.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," Drake said in his post. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself."

He continued, "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

More than a dozen concertgoers have filed lawsuits against Travis, as well as the event's organizers. One concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, named Drake in a lawsuit that was also named Travis, Live Nation and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, citing negligence.

Per the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Drake allegedly "came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd," and "the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured."

As more details emerge about the people who died at Houston's Astroworld Festival on Friday night, authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation.

A spokesperson for Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and venue NRG Park shared a statement to E! News that read, "Because of pending litigation and ongoing investigations, we are unable to comment."

Live Nation did not respond to E! News' previous request for comment. E! News also previously reached out to Travis and Drake.

A day after the Astroworld show, Travis said in a statement posted to Twitter that he was "absolutely devastated by what took place last night."

“There was no regard given to the safety of people,” an attorney for one of the victims killed in the Astroworld concert alleged Monday after filing a lawsuit against concert organizers. “There was not enough medical personnel, enough security personnel, and there were more people there than should’ve been there.”

Houston Fire Department's public information officer Asuncion Cortez said in a statement released to E! News, "During the festivities up until the end of the festival, approximately 300 people were treated on site for minor injuries."

Referring to the tragedy as a "mass casualty incident," he added, "Seventeen patients were transported to area hospitals, 12 of those patients were transported by HFD units."

According to authorities, 11 of those patients were in cardiac arrest. The case is still being investigated.