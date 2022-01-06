‘Don't Look Up' Viewers Say the Crisis Number From the Film Is Actually a Phone Sex Hotline

"Don't Look Up" may have included an easter egg for viewers who cared enough to look it up.

Netflix's satirical apocalypse blockbuster follows two scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) as they try to warn an apathetic world (including a president, played by Meryl Streep) of an incoming comet that will wipe out all life on earth.

Since the Adam McKay-directed film debuted on the streaming service on Dec. 24, some viewers have pointed out on Twitter that a phone number included in a fictional public service announcement in the film actually might be for a phone sex hotline.

Watching “don’t look up” and found a funny Easter egg in their “scientist help hotline” pic.twitter.com/9QiHzXbgkn — Katelyn Bowden (@medus4_cdc) January 2, 2022

