Domino Kirke Confirms She Gave Birth to Her First Child With Penn Badgley

After weeks of fan speculation, musician Domino Kirke revealed she and her husband, "You" and "Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley, have welcomed their first child together.

The news came in the form of an Instagram art piece.

"His heart shaped home," Kirke captioned the abstract painting, which appears to be a womb. "#40dayspostpartum."

In her Instagram Story, Kirke also included a photo of her sleeping next to her infant son, whom she has not revealed the name of.

This is Kirke's second child. She shares son Cassius Riley, 12, with former partner Morgan O'Kane.

Kirke, who is also a birth worker, did not share much information about her pregnancy journey. In May, she posted a photo Badgley took of her cradling her pregnant stomach on Instagram.

Kirke and Badgley married in 2017. They initially wed in a courthouse in Brooklyn before having a larger ceremony, which included guests like Mariska Hargitay and Kirke's sisters Lola and Jemima Kirke, later that year.

In December 2019, Badgley waxed poetic about his wife for her birthday on Instagram.

"A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate," the former CW star wrote. "It's really impressive, and quite mysterious. You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove."

One fan – who likely watched Badgley as a lovesick, serial killer Joe Goldberg on Lifetime-turned-Netflix series "You" – commented: "Dom, blink once if you need help."

Badgley joked back: "We both laughed out loud at this one. Thanks."

The couple celebrated their three year wedding anniversary in June.

As for his character on "You," Badgley is quick to criticize fans who think his murderer alter-ego has anything to do with true romance.

"I disagree with Joe possibly more than anyone," he explained to E! News in 2018. "And I disagree that it's a love story. I don't see it the same way as anyone else, I think because of the things I had to do to play Joe."

Fortunately for Badgley, he and Kirke are enjoying their own little fairytale at home.