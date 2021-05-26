Kim Kardashian West

Domestic Workers Sue Kim Kardashian West, Claim They Weren't Paid Properly

Workers claim reality TV star short-changed them on overtime hours and legally mandated breaks

In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West failed to pay overtime, cover expenses and provide legally mandated breaks to workers cleaning and maintaining her California home, they alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The seven plaintiffs did not name a dollar figure they are seeking from the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star, other than to say "the matter in controversy, exclusive of interest, exceeds $25,000." according the civil action was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The work in question happened at the reality TV star's home in Hidden Hills, an exclusive gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains and far western edge of L.A. County.

A representative for the star said the plaintiffs work for a vendor employed by Kardashian West and that she can't be held responsible as a third party. The representative did not disclose the name of the vendor.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

