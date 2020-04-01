Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Research

The '9 to 5' singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville

By The Associated Press

Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children’s books online to kids everywhere.

The “9 to 5” singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.

Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

