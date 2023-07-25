Doja Cat is slamming her fans for calling themselves "Kittenz."

In a since-deleted Threads post, the singer-rapper told her fans to "get off your phone and get a job" if they were to address themselves as "Kittenz" or use it as an unofficial fandom name, as seen in screenshots circulating on Twitter — which has since rebranded to X.

While celebrities usually cherish their fandom name and more than often address fans by the moniker, like Taylor Swift to her "Swifties," Lady Gaga and "Little Monsters," or Justin Bieber's "Beliebers," Doja Cat made sure her fans knew she was against having a fandom name.

"My fans don't name themselves s---. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f------ 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house," Doja Cat said in a Threads post.

The comment sparked backlash from some fans and confusion in others. One user asked, "What should i change my name to since you dont like the term kitten," to which the "Kiss Me More" singer replied, "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything, it's never too late."

In another encounter with fans on Threads, a fan asked if the Grammy winner could say "I do love you guys" to her supporters, "as usual you say to your fans." But Doja Cat made her stance clear, "I don't though cuz i don't even know yall."

Fans were not happy with her response, with one user clapping back, "And we don't know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. mind you, you'd be NOTHING without us."

"You'd be working at a grocery store making songs on f------ garage band miss high school drop out..." the person continues.

To conclude the feud, Doja Cat wrote "Nobody forced you idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother b---- you sound like a crazy person."

The catfight has since driven many of Doja Cat's fan accounts to deactivate from social media platforms, bidding farewell to their support for the singer. One fan account, "Doja Cat Stats", which boasted over 60,000 followers on X, announced their departure over the weekend, "Well it was a great time i guess, time to say goodbye."

well it was a great time i guess, time to say goodbye 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Doja Cat Stats (@DojaCatStats) July 23, 2023

And bystanders weren't going to let this one slide. One user even compared the Doja Cat's attacks on fans to Musk's assault on Twitter, writing "Elon musk and doja cat competing for who can ruin their brand and drive away consumers the most."

elon musk and doja cat competing for who can ruin their brand and drive away consumers the most https://t.co/qZdVsueyzU — M❞ (@theauroraswift) July 23, 2023

Another user resurfaced an interview of the singer dressed as a cat on the Met Gala's red carpet, pointing out "This coming from doja cat??? The same woman who was meowing at the met gala..?"

Doja Cat sported a look that was very cat-focused on the red carpet on fashion's biggest night.

Doja Cat has since deactivated her Threads account. The singer lost nearly 250,000 Instagram followers in a 24-hour period amid the controversy.

This wasn't the first time Doja Cat lost supporters over an online backlash. Last year, after slamming "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp as a "borderline snake" on TikTok for sharing their private conversation — in which the singer admitted her fondness of Schnapp's co-star Joseph Quinn — Doja Cat lost nearly 200,000 Instagram followers, according to the Los Angeles Times.