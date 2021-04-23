dmx

DMX Memorial Set for Saturday — Here's How to Attend the Celebration of Life Virtually

A final farewell to hip hop legend DMX will get underway Saturday at Barclays Center in NYC -- a time for friends, family and fans to remember the New York man.

The event will be live streamed, organizers confirmed, on YouTube starting at 4 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, only family and close friends will be allowed to attend the memorial in person.

A homegoing celebration is scheduled for the following day at 2:30 p.m. and will be carried on BET -- the in-person portion will also be restricted to family and close friends.

The Grammy-nominated performer, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died in White Plains April 9 after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest." The rapper's family was by his side when he died.

DMX's fans gathered in Mount Vernon, where the rapper was born, on Wednesday to mourn the 50-year-old who died last week after suffering a heart attack.

DMX released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations and was named favorite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards over the course of his storied musical career. 

Fans gathered in Mount Vernon, where the rapper was born, on Wednesday to mourn the loss of the 50-year-old rapper.

