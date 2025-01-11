Disney pledges $15 million in Los Angeles fire aid as more stars learn they've lost their homes

The Pacific Palisades wildfires torched the home of “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia, perhaps most poignantly destroying the father-to-be's newly installed crib.

CBS cameras caught the actor walking through his charred house for the first time, standing in what was once his kitchen and looking at a neighborhood in ruin. “Your heart just breaks.”

He and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, evacuated Tuesday with their dog and they watched on security cameras as the flames ripped through the house, destroying everything, including a new crib.

“There's a kind of shock moment where you're going, ‘Oh, this is real. This is happening.’ What good is it to continue watching?’ And then at a certain point we just turned it off, like ‘What good is it to continue watching?'”

Firefighters sought to make gains Friday during a respite in the heavy winds that fanned the flames as numerous groups pledged aid to help victims and rebuild, including a $15 million donation pledge from the Walt Disney Co.

More stars learn their homes are gone

While seeing the remains of his home, Ventimiglia was struck by a connection to his “This Is Us” character, Jack Pearson, who died after inhaling smoke in a house fire. "It's not lost on me life imitating art.”

Mandy Moore, who played Ventimiglia's wife on “This Is Us,” nearly lost her home in the Eaton fire, which scorched large areas of the Altadena neighborhood. She said Thursday that part of her house is standing but is unlivable, and her husband lost his music studio and all his instruments.

Mel Gibson’s home is “completely gone”, his publicist Alan Nierob confirmed Friday. The Oscar winner revealed the loss of his home earlier Friday while appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Numerous stars have confirmed their homes were lost or sustained damage in devastating wildfires burning in and around Los Angeles. At least 10 people have died, thousands of structures and vehicles have been destroyed and more than 150,000 people remain under evactuation orders.

The home that Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, shared was a pile of dust and debris, with only the fall shrubbery and a gate surrounding the lot still standing. Keleigh posted photos of the home on Instagram of before the wildfire and after, urging people to get out of the neighborhood and thanks to first responders.

“We will come back stronger than ever,” she wrote. She added that she wished she'd taken her wedding dress.

Billy Crystal and his wife lost their home of 45 years. Paris Hilton, Jeff Bridges and Cary Elwes and R&B star Jhené Aiko have also said their homes are gone. Haley Joel Osment says he lost everything in Altadena.

“I am so sorry for the losses that thousands of people are suffering and I'm trying to etch in my mind the unique details of this lovely town that are gone forever — thank you to everyone who has reached out and who has helped as we lose our home,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Disney pledges $15 million to fire relief efforts

Disney says it will donate $15 million to respond to the fires and help rebuild.

The company announced the donations Friday afternoon. It said the money would be spread across several groups, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

FIREAID benefit concert planned

A concert to aid wildfire victims will be held at Intuit Dome on Jan. 30, organizers announced Friday.

No lineup or ticket info has been released yet, but the event is being planned by music heavyweights: Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Organizers say money raised will help those affected by the first and support efforts to prevent “future fire disasters.”

The Intuit Dome is home to the Los Angeles Clippers.