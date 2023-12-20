Derek Hough shares wife Hayley Erbert is undergoing second skull surgery

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Derek Hough is giving another update on Hayley Erbert's road to recovery.

Nearly two weeks after sharing his wife had to undergo emergency surgery on her skull, the Dancing With the Stars judge is opening up about the next step in her healing process.

"I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley's recovery has helped so much," he wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories Dec. 20. "I can't thank you all enough. She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 38-year-old added his gratitude for the support and well wishes, noting, "Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you, we thank you."

At the end of the couple's Symphony of Dance tour performance on Dec. 6, the 29-year-old was hospitalized after becoming disoriented. As Hough subsequently explained on social media of her visit, "she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy."

The latest glimpse into Erbert's progress also comes days after Derek shared an initial update on her health, explaining that her development "has been nothing short of a miracle."

"It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change," he wrote in a Dec. 15 Instagram post. "But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."

As he noted, "We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time."