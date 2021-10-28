Mac Miller

Dealer Expected to Plead Guilty in Mac Miller Overdose Death

A plea agreement filed in federal court calls for a 17-year sentence. Three people were indicted in the rapper's 2018 overdose death

A Los Angeles man charged in the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller has agreed to plead guilty in a deal that could send him to prison for 17 years, according to court documents.

Stephen Andrew Walter was one of three men indicted in 2019 in the death of Miller, who died of a fentanyl overdose the year before.

He agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in a plea agreement with prosecutors filed this week. Both sides agreed on a sentence of 17 years in prison, according to the document. A judge must accept the deal. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died at 26 after being found unresponsive at his Studio City home on Sept. 7, 2018. His death was ruled an accidental overdose of cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl.

Walter's attorney, William S. Harris, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday night but told Rolling Stone that "it's a binding plea agreement for 17 years."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

