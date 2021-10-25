Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle Says He'd Meet With Transgender Netflix Workers – Under Certain Conditions

"You will not summon me," Chappelle said

Comedian Dave Chappelle said Monday he'd be willing to meet with transgender employees of Netflix who have called for the streaming platform to remove his October comedy special, "The Closer."

But Chappelle said any meeting would have to be on his terms: "You will not summon me."

"First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end," he said in a video posted to Instagram Monday. "You must come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing. And thirdly you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny."

