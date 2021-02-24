Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn't Invited to the ‘Get Out' Premiere

Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Jordan Peele's much-buzzed-about horror movie "Get Out," alleged he never got an invite to the film's world premiere.

The "Widows" star made the claim on "The Graham Norton Show," telling the host, "They didn't invite me, bro."

When Norton said there was no way that could be true, Kaluuya explained that he was never asked to attend the movie's screening at the Sundance Film Festival, which was the first time showing the film to audiences. The actor explained, "I was in Atlanta shooting [Black Panther.] I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, 'I really wanna do it.' And then just didn't get the invite."

He added that he ended up spending what would have been his premiere night alone. "I wasn't invited, so I was just in my bed," he said with a laugh. "Someone texted me, 'It's done really well.'"

When Norton pointed out that someone made a major mistake, Kaluuya just said, "You don't want to be in a place that you don't feel wanted, you feel me?"

Someone get Peele on the phone to explain!

Fortunately, the "Skins" alum will have the opportunity to attend another Peele premiere soon enough. The actor is slated to star opposite Keke Palmer in a new horror movie from the director. Though details of the film's plot are under wraps, Palmer is reportedly playing the villain.

Outside of his collaborations with Peele, Kaluuya has a lot to look forward to as well. The actor received a Golden Globe nomination for his work in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Considering that Kaluuya's career isn't slowing down, let's hope he gets an invite to all his premieres from here on out.

E! has reached out Peele, Universal and Blumhouse.

