Daniel Craig Brings Bond to ‘SNL’ as Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Cameo

In the Cold Open for "Saturday Night Live," Kate McKinnon plays a smug Laura Ingraham, who blames the surging coronavirus on “insane” liberals. and claims it is only an “urban legend.”

Ingraham also welcomed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently exited the Democratic presidential race, to the show in a surprise appearance.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Since the exit, whether Warren will endorse another candidate has been one of the major questions hanging over the newly narrowed race. But on "SNL," Warren joked she could avoid the decision by endorsing two candidates like the New York Times -- a reference to the newspaper’s controversial endorsement of both Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“I’m doing just fine, my friends and family have been so supportive. They’ve been calling nonstop, asking ‘are you okay? What do you need? Were you electable?'” she said to laughter.

The evening's host was actor Daniel Craig, whose latest and last James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” had its release postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The English actor announced he’d moved to New York City since the last time he appeared as host, so when people ask him "where Brooklyn at," he can “actually tell them now,” Craig said.

Craig’s monologue also included a sneak peek of the latest Bond film with an "SNL" twist, wherein Bond refutes his usual daring and smooth monologue for an uproarious gambling session.

Michael Che and Colin Jost joined the show as usual for their "Weekend Update," segment, which provides a roundup of some of the biggest and wackiest stories from around the country each week. The desk is also joined by special guests who comment on the week's happenings.

Che touched on Dunkin’ Donuts’ new promotion for free donuts, and introduces the chain's new slogan as “You Can’t Dia-Beat-Us.”

In a special edition of "Weekend Update," the hosts are joined by this week’s musical guest, though The Weeknd may need to touch-up on his news anchor skills.

Luckily for The Weeknd, he doesn’t need those news anchor skills when he’s got these singing skills. The singer, who recently made his film debut in “Uncut Gems,” sang his hit “Blinding Lights.”

The Toronto-based singer also debuted his new song "Scared to Live" on the "SNL" stage.