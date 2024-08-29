Celebrity News

‘Dancing with the Stars' dancer Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge

Chigvintsev has appeared on 12 seasons of the competition show.

By Erick Mendoza | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A dancer who performed with celebrity guests on “Dancing with the Stars” was arrested in northern California on Thursday on a charge of domestic violence, a Napa County sheriff’s spokesman said.

Artem Chigvintsev, who appeared in 12 seasons of the show, was arrested by the Napa County sheriff’s deputies in Yountville after a 911 call around 10 a.m. reporting domestic violence, spokesman Officer Henry Wofford said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Chigvintsev was booked on a charge of felony domestic violence, and bond was set at $25,000, Wofford said.

Chigvintsev was released Thursday afternoon, online jail records show.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Being booked does not mean he has been formally charged. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office will file any charges in the case, Wofford said.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office said Thursday the office does not yet have the case, but will review it once it is received.

It was not immediately clear if Chigvintsev had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

‘Squeamish' Gordon Ramsay wasn't in the delivery room for 4 of his kids, his wife says

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Criminal charges weighed against man for allegedly hitting woman during Scotty McCreery concert

Details about the victim, any relationship, and where the arrest took place were not being released because of concerns about the victims' privacy, Wofford said.

Phil Helsel contributed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us