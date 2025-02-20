Dan Aykroyd acknowledges his absence from ‘SNL50'

Dan Aykroyd has broken his silence about not appearing at “SNL50.”

Aykroyd, one of the original stars of “Saturday Night Live,” was not in attendance for the show’s 50th anniversary special last weekend, leading fans to wonder just where he was.

In a Feb. 19 post on X, the comedian paid homage to the prime-time event and concert, as well as “SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

“All Heads up toasting triumphant SNL 50th,” he wrote.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“Advantage of not attending — got to see every second of concert and show on TV. Quote from my children: ‘Look at daddy’s smile!’ Had it from start to finish. Congratulations Lorne. Well done as usual.”

All Heads up toasting triumphant SNL 50th. Advantage of not attending - got to see every second of concert and show on TV. Quote from my children: 'Look at daddy's smile!' Had it from start to finish. Congratulations Lorne. Well done as usual.#danaykroyd #nbcsnl #snl… — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) February 19, 2025

Aykroyd, who didn’t provide a reason for his absence in his post, was one of the linchpins of the original “SNL” cast back in 1975, known as the Not Ready for Prime Time Players, which also included Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris and Laraine Newman. Aykroyd, who starred on “SNL” for four seasons, was the only remaining living member of the original cast not at the special.

Fans on X were not shy about telling him how much they wanted him to be there.

“You were greatly missed!” one person wrote.

“You were the most conspicuously absent of all the former cast members. We missed seeing you. Hope all is well,” someone else commented.

“I wish you had attended, Dan,” lamented another fan. “If any cast member deserved to be there, it was you. You and the late, great Phil Hartman are my two favorite SNL cast members ever.”

Aykroyd had previously acknowledged the anniversary special before it aired.

“Cracking a Head with pride at having been a co-founder of SNL along with everyone we were together with in those four years, five decades ago,” he wrote on X on Feb. 14. “This telecast is as historical as the next moon landing. Comedy stars of our age all gathered under the aegis of America’s greatest living impresario, my boss Lorne Michaels. People it’s friggin’ Holy!!”

Cracking a Head with pride at having been a co-founder of SNL along with everyone we were together with in those four years, five decades ago. This telecast is as historical as the next moon landing. Comedy stars of our age all gathered under the aegis of America’s greatest… — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) February 14, 2025

While Aykroyd didn’t turn out for the show, he did take part in the 40th anniversary special in 2015, with a new take on his beloved Bass-O-Matic sketch.

Aykroyd was one of multiple former “SNL” stars who didn’t attend the prime-time special celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary.

Bill Hader, who was a staple of the late-night program during his run from 2005 until 2013, was also not on hand. He had “a longstanding schedule conflict,” a representative for the actor told TODAY.com.

Other high-profile stars who weren’t at the special included Dana Carvey and Colin Quinn.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: