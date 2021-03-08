Critics' Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The results are in.

After months of anticipation, the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association finally revealed the winners at the 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards, which honors excellence across film and TV. The award show, which aired on The CW on Sunday, was hosted by Taye Diggs for the third year in a row.

In the TV category, "Ozark" and "The Crown" swept up six nods each this year, with "What We Do in the Shadows," "Lovecraft Country," "Mrs. America" and awards darling "Schitt's Creek" also getting much love with five nominations each. Films nominated this year in multiple categories include "Promising Young Woman," "Nomadland" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," starring the late Chadwick Boseman.

However, while it's an honor just to be nominated, not all the movies, shows and stars on the list could take home a trophy this year. Who had a very good night at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards? Check out our list of winners below.

Best Picture

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"Minari" (A24)

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

WINNER: "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Best Actor

Ben Affleck, "The Way Back" (Warner Bros.)

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Tom Hanks, "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo, "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Gary Oldman, "Mank" (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, "Minari" (A24)

Best Actress

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

WINNER: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Zendaya, "Malcolm & Marie" (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV+)

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn, "Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Olivia Colman, "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari" (A24)

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" (A24)

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

David Fincher, "Mank" (Netflix)

Spike Lee, "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Regina King, "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" (A24)

WINNER: Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher, "Mank" (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, "First Cow" (A24)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography

Christopher Blauvelt, "First Cow" (A24)

Erik Messerschmidt, "Mank" (Netflix)

Lachlan Milne, "Minari" (A24)

WINNER: Joshua James Richards, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Newton Thomas Sigel, "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Hoyte Van Hoytema, "Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski, "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Best Hair and Makeup

"Emma" (Focus Features)

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

WINNER: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

Best Original Song

"Everybody Cries," "The Outpost" (Screen Media Films)

"Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

"Husavik (My Home Town)," "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Netflix)

"Io sì (Seen)," "The Life Ahead" (Netflix)

WINNER: "Speak Now," "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

"Tigress & Tweed," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Ludwig Gransson, "Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

James Newton Howard, "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Emile Mosseri, "Minari" (A24)

WINNER: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, "Mank" (Netflix)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul" (Disney)

Best Production Design

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx, "The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, "Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

WINNER: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, "Mank" (Netflix)

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox, "Emma" (Focus Features)

Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Best Visual Effects

"Greyhound" (Apple TV+)

"The Invisible Man" (Universal Pictures)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

"Mulan" (Disney)

WINNER: "Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

"Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Best Foreign Language Film

"Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

"Collective" (Magnolia Pictures)

"La Llorona" (Shudder)

"The Life Ahead" (Netflix)

WINNER: "Minari" (A24)

"Two of Us" (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, "Palmer" (Apple TV+)

Ibrahima Gueye, "The Life Ahead" (Netflix)

WINNER: Alan Kim, "Minari" (A24)

Talia Ryder, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall, "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Helena Zengel, "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Best Acting Ensemble

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

"Minari" (A24)

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

WINNER: "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Best Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)

"The Forty-Year-Old Version" (Netflix)

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV+)

WINNER: "Palm Springs" (Hulu and NEON)

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

WINNER: "The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Perry Mason" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

WINNER: Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason" (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" (Netflix)

WINNER: Emma Corrin, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Claire Danes, "Homeland" (Showtime)

Laura Linney, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us" (NBC)

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason" (HBO)

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, "Ozark" (Netflix)

WINNER: Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo, "The Outsider" (HBO)

Julia Garner, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Janet McTeer, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku, "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

"Better Things" (FX)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"Mom" (CBS)

"PEN15" (Hulu)

"Ramy" (Hulu)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

WINNER: "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" (FX)

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou, "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Issa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner, "Mom" (CBS)

Harvey Guilln, "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

WINNER: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Alex Newell, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (NBC)

Mark Proksch, "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Andrew Rannells, "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson, "The Conners" (ABC)

Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time" (Pop)

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Ashley Park, "Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly, "Mom" (CBS)

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

"Mrs. America" (FX)

"Normal People" (Hulu)

"The Plot Against America" (HBO)

WINNER: "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"Small Axe" (Amazon Studios)

"The Undoing" (HBO)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

Best Movie Made for Television

"Bad Education" (HBO)

"Between the World and Me" (HBO)

"The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)

WINNER: "Hamilton" (Disney+)

"Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)

"What the Constitution Means to Me" (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: John Boyega, "Small Axe" (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" (HBO)

Paul Mescal, "Normal People" (Hulu)

Chris Rock, "Fargo" (FX)

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True" (HBO)

Morgan Spector, "The Plot Against America" (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America" (FX)

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You" (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People" (Hulu)

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" (Netflix)

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson, "Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Daveed Diggs, "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson, "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood" (Netflix)

WINNER: Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing" (HBO)

Glynn Turman, "Fargo" (FX) John Turturro, "The Plot Against America" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America" (FX)

Betsy Brandt, "Soulmates" (AMC)

Marielle Heller, "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America" (FX)

Winona Ryder, "The Plot Against America" (HBO)

Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America" (FX)

Best Talk Show

"Desus & Mero" (Showtime)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" (NBC/Syndicated)

WINNER: "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

"Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)

Best Comedy Special

WINNER (TIE): "Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia" (Netflix)

"Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty" (Netflix)

"Hannah Gadsby: Douglas" (Netflix)

"Marc Maron: End Times Fun" (Netflix)

"Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything" (Netflix)

WINNER (TIE): "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill" (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series

"The Andy Cohen Diaries" (Quibi)

WINNER: "Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler" (AMC/Youtube)

"Mapleworth Murders" (Quibi)

"Nikki Fre$h" (Quibi)

"Reno 911!" (Quibi)

"Tooning Out the News" (CBS All Access)