Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Shares Name of Twin Daughter After Son's Death

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's newborn daughter, their surviving twin, has been revealed.

On May 7, Rodriguez posted on Instagram two new photos of their little girl snoozing, writing, "Bella Esmeralda." She added a green heart emoji and the numbers 180422.

On April 18, Rodriguez gave birth to twins, Bella and a son. That day, the soccer star and his partner said in a joint statement, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

They continued, "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo is also a father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Mateo and Eva, 4, and his and Rodriguez's daughter Alana, also 4, who is the couple's first child together.

Days after the birth of Bella and her brother's death, Ronaldo shared a family pic on Instagram, writing, "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

Days later, Ronaldo returned to the soccer field, joining his Manchester United teammates in a match against Arsenal. During the game, which his team lost, the athlete scored his 100th goal and marked the special occasion by poignantly pointing up to the sky--a move which some fans believed to be a tribute to his son.

Ronaldo later appeared to confirm the theory with a Twitter photo, to which he added a red heart emoji.