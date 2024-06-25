Crazy Town frontman and ‘Butterfly' singer Shifty Shellshock dies at 49

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the rock-rap group Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, passed away at a Los Angeles residence on Monday, according to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records. His cause of death was not yet known.

Crazy Town gained fame in 2000 with their single "Butterfly" from their debut album "The Gift of Game." The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2001 and was featured in the 2002 film, "Orange County," starring Jack Black and Colin Hanks.

Despite early successes, the group faced many challenges, including turnover in their members and Shellshock's substance abuse.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The band broke up in 2002 after their sophomore album, "Darkhourse," failed to follow-up the success achieved with "The Gift of Game."

Shellshock appeared on VH1's reality TV shows "Celebrity Rehab" and "Sober House," where he opened up about his struggles with drug additions.

The musician is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix, according to Variety.