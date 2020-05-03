Coronavirus Quarantine Brings a Surge of TV and Movie Reunions

With the entertainment industry on pause due to the coronavirus, casts from some beloved TV shows and movies are getting together (virtually) to take a look back at past work.

From "Parks and Recreation," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to "Chuck” and "Goonies," many ensembles have been reuniting for special "COVID-reunions," NBC News reports. But why, of all times, are these actors getting back together during a global health crisis?

One reason is to help those in need with all of the shows raising money for various charities. "The Goonies" brought in more than $26,000 for nonprofit organizations while "Parks and Recreation" raised more than $3 million for Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks that has provided substantial relief during the pandemic.

And for some casts, the goal was plain and simple.

"It's just to make people smile. That was it," said Peter Marc Jacobson co-creator and executive producer of "The Nanny." While the reunion has reached over 1.4 million views on YouTube since it was posted in early April, cast member Madeline Zima had a specific audience in mind when she reprised her role as the 6-year-old Grace Sheffield. "The idea that I could be a part of something that might make a nurse or a doctor smile or laugh ... was more than enough of a reason for me to jump in," she said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com