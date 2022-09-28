CELEBRITIES

Coolio, Legendary Rapper of ‘Gangsta's Paradise' Fame, Dies

Coolio at 2022 Riot Fest
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper Coolio, best known for his Grammy Award-winning hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died, his manager confirmed.

Jarez Posey said that it's possible Coolio, 59, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died of a heart attack on Wednesday in Los Angeles. An official cause of death has not been determined.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The global smash-hit song "Gangsta's Paradise," which sold six million copies, won the 1996 Grammy for Best Solo Rap Performance and was nominated for a Best Song of the Year Grammy, was also featured in the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

"The world recognition led to his music being featured Coolio for several major motion pictures including: Space Jam, Clueless, The Big Payback, Panther, New Jersey Drive, The Jerk Boys, Eddie, Half Baked and many more," Coolio's website reads.

Other popular Coolio songs include "Fantastic Voyage" and "C U When U Get There."

