In Memoriam

Comedian and ‘Laugh In' star Ruth Buzzi dies at 88

She came to fame while starring in the NBC variety show "Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In" in the late 1960s.

By Kelly Whitney

THE LOVE BOAT
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Comedian Ruth Buzzi, first famous for her time on the NBC variety show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" starting in the late 1960s, died May 1 at her home in Texas, her family announced Friday.

According to a post shared on her official Facebook page, she was in hospice care for several years before her death.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Raised in Stonington, Connecticut, Buzzi started her career in musical and comedy shows, quickly landing off-Broadway roles.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In 1968, she joined the cast of "Laugh In," where her comedic talents quickly elevated her to national prominence. Her "spinster Gladys Ormphby," clad in drab brown and wielding her purse as a weapon, became her most memorable character.

She continued in television, with roles on many popular shows, including the Marlo Thomas-starring "That Girl," "The Love Boat" and as Ruthie, the proprietor of Finders Keepers on "Sesame Street."

She also had a long list of movies, voice work and commercial roles.

Entertainment News

Disney 11 hours ago

New Disney show suggests classic villains may just be misunderstood

Television 13 hours ago

Mom fingerprints guests for daughter's epic ‘Law & Order' themed 1st birthday party

Buzzi lived with her husband, actor Kent Perkins, on a cattle and horse ranch near Stephenville, Texas.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2012 and had recently suffered a stroke.

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us