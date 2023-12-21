Comedian Jo Koy to host the 81st Golden Globes as award season kicks off

Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been tapped to host the Golden Globes, picked by producers for his “infectious energy and relatable humor.”

Koy last year saw his “Easter Sunday” become the first big studio movie with an all-Filipino ensemble. He has released five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.”

The Globes are recovering after scandal and several troubled years, including one without a broadcast. The show will take place on Jan. 7 and will mark Koy's first major award show hosting gig.

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, in a statement Thursday. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy in a statement. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud."

Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” leads the Globes nominations with nine nods, including for best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs. It is closely followed by its release date and meme companion Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer,” which scored eight nominations, including for best picture drama and for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

The Globes' voting body has now grown to 300 members, following backlash after a 2021 report in the Los Angeles Times found there were zero Black members in the group that was then composed of only 87 foreign journalists.

The 81st Golden Globes will be the first major broadcast of awards season, with a new home on CBS.

The Globes had long been one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts, second only to the Oscars. Before the pandemic, it was still pulling in around 19 million viewers. The show was touted as a boozy, A-list party whose hosts often took a more irreverent tone than their Academy counterparts.