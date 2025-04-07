Comedian Jeff Ross shares shocking result of ice cream allergy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jeff Ross is recovering after being rushed to the hospital to treat his first-ever allergic reaction.

The comedian, also known as the Roastmaster General, shared his negative experience with an ice cream treat on social media, along with a photo of the aftermath—a swollen lip.

"ROAST ME. TONIGHT'S SHOW NEAR SAN FRANCISCO MUST GO ON!" the 59-year-old wrote on his Instagram April 6. "Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre. Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner."

Ross — who performed on many of Comedy Central's celebrity roasts and on Netflix's 2024 "The Roast of Tom Brady" — continued, "It was delicious. Seriously yummy. But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever. I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face."

The comic thanked those working the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for "only roasting" him "lightly," adding, "DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of The Wrestler… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT."

Ross, who is performing his new one-man show Take a Banana for the Ride, had his photo reposted on the Throckmorton Theatre's Instagram Stories, along with the quip, "Don't mind how @therealjeffreyross looks, it's worse than it is."

Ross' reaction to the ice cream comes follows a different health crisis. Last year, the comedian revealed at his comedy shows he had been diagnosed with cancer. He said his treatment has been successful, but declined to elaborate, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported this past March.

"I don't want the show to be maudlin, but I think it’s important to address it," he told the newspaper about talking about his diagnosis on stage. "I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. It’s going to be a very empowering and bold statement on how to get through tough times."

On the Netflix special "Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year," which Ross hosted, his friend John Stamos noted the comedian was in recovery and remission.

"I can't lose anymore funny people," the Full House alum—whose costar Bob Saget, a mutual friend, died in 2022 — said to Ross, after kissing him on the cheek. "The world can't."

