Collin Gosselin says mom Kate took her anger out on him growing up: ‘She chose me'

Collin Gosselin is opening up about his childhood and strained relationship with his estranged mom, Kate Gosselin.

The 19–year–old and his sister, Hannah Gosselin, also 19, will be featured in VICE TV’s upcoming series called “Dark Side of the 2000s.” The pair will discuss growing up on a reality television show.

Collin Gosselin is one of Kate and Jon Gosselin’s sextuplets — Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel — whose childhood was documented on the TLC reality series “Jon & Kate Plus 8.” His twin sisters, Cara and Mady, 22, also appeared on the show.

A TikTok clip teased what viewers can expect from the two former reality TV stars as they share specific details about Collin Gosselin's troubled relationship with his mom.

In a video shared on VICE TV’S social media pages on July 7, Collin Gosselin says, “I’m not going to say I was a perfect child. But I’d say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings.”

He acknowledges that his mother was “going through a lot of things” while trying to raise eight children after she and Jon Gosselin divorced in 2009.

“I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Collin Gosselin says.

He continues, “And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So she chose me.”

Hannah Gosselin also gives her opinion on the situation in the clip, agreeing that her brother was treated differently from the rest of the siblings.

“He would be separated from us,” she recalls. “Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.”

She adds, “I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable.”

TODAY.com has reached out to Kate Gosselin for comment.

Hannah and Collin Gosselin currently live with their dad while the rest of their siblings live with their mom.

In June, the 46-year-old father Gosselin confirmed to People that he only has a relationship with Hannah and Collin Gosselin.

Jon Gosselin said the estrangement was initially “very difficult” but he currently doesn’t “dwell on it.”

“Maybe we’ll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah. I can’t put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it,” he said.

Jon and Kate Gosselin, who were married for 10 years, both attended their children’s high school graduation, but they did not interact.

“Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us,” he explained. “I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial.”

Collin and Hannah Gosselin posted about their graduation on Instagram.

For his post, Collin Gosselin uploaded a photo of him sitting in a convertible with his sister and dad. He also included a snap of him receiving his diploma.

The recent high school graduate penned a lengthy caption where he expressed his “gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family.”’

He began with Hannah.

“I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1,” he wrote.

He then thanked his father for teaching him “so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience.”

“Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew,” he said.

He went on to pay tribute to Colleen Conrad, Jon Gosselin’s ex-girlfriend, before sharing his plans to relocate to Parris Island, South Carolina, as a Marine Corps recruit.

Hannah Gosselin simply uploaded a picture of her holding her decorated graduation cap for her celebratory post. She wrote, “On to the next” in the caption.

