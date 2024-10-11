Coldplay tickets for 2025 U.S. tour dates go on sale Friday

Coldplay isn't done touring the U.S. for the band's "Music of the Spheres" world tour, which recently announced new dates for 2025.

Coldplay will make eight stops in the United States and one in Canada playing a mix of venues, including NFL and college stadiums. Tickets are available starting at 12 p.m. eastern Friday, with an artist presale earlier.

The band has added additional dates for Toronto, Boston and Miami due to what it is calling "spectacular demand."

Lucky shoppers were treated to a surprise appearance by Coldplay at local New York City vinyl store Rough Trade on Tuesday.

The band just released its 10th studio album, "Moon Music."

Here are the newly added U.S. and Canada dates for 2025:

May 31 : Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium

: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium June 1: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium (Just added)

Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium (Just added) June 6 : Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium June 10 : Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High June 13 : El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium July 7 : Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium July 8 : Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium July 11 : Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Just added)

: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Just added) July 12: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Just added)

Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Just added) July 15: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium July 16: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium (Just added)

Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium (Just added) July 19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium

Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium July 22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium July 26 : Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium July 27: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium (Just added)