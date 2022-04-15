No Coachella Tickets? Here's How to Watch the Music Festival From Home for Free

The Coachella music festival roars back this weekend in the desert east of Los Angeles after two years of cancellations.

Thousands of people will be at the Empire Polo Club in Indio beginning Friday for the first weekend of the Coachella Music & Art Festival, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.

But maybe you're not quite ready for a major music festival and large crowds. Maybe you spaced on the date and just forgot to get passes (Note: Some passes were still available Friday). Or, maybe you'd just rather enjoy the show and its full lineup of stars at home.

You have options.

How can I watch the Coachella Music Festival from home?

The music festival is hosting a livestream of some of this year's performers on its YouTube channel. And, you can watch for free. YouTube will stream three different artists at the same time on three different feeds. Weekend 1 will feature 80 different artists, including Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. The second weekend will be a little different with “Coachella Curated," three days of original content.

Where can I watch Coachella live?

The three Coachella 2022 LIVE Channel streams are embedded below. Or, just click here.

When are the Coachella YouTube livestreams and who's playing?

Streaming coverage on the music festival's YouTube channel begins Friday at 4 p.m. Coverage continues throughout the two weekends, starting at the same time each day. Replays of some events will be available for a limited time.

Below are the schedules for each livestream during Weekend 1.

Note: The schedule is subject to change. All times are California time.

Schedule: Coachella Livestream Channel 1

Friday, April 15

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Princess Nokia

4:55 PM - Bishop Briggs

5:50 PM - Ari Lennox

6:40 PM - Carly Rae Jepsen

7:35 PM - Anitta

8:30 PM - Arcade Fire

9:40 PM - Lil Baby

10:35 PM - Daniel Caesar

11:35 PM - Harry Styles

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Saturday, April 16

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Koffee

4:35 PM - Masego

5:05 PM - Wallows

6:00 PM - Cuco

6:50 PM - 88rising

8:10 PM - Disclosure

9:30 PM - Flume

10:40 PM - Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM - Billie Eilish

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Sunday, April 17th

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Surf Curse

5:00 PM - Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM - Vince Staples

6:35 PM - Run the Jewels

7:35 PM - Finneas

8:30 PM - Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM - Karol G

10:05 PM - Doja Cat

11:05 PM - Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd

Schedule: Coachella Livestream Channel 2

Friday, April 15

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - The HU

5:00 PM - Raveena

5:25 PM - MIKA

5:50 PM - Still Woozy

6:30 PM - Omar Apollo

7:15 PM - NIKI

8:05 PM - Madeon

9:05 PM - IDLES

10:00 PM - Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM - Louis the Child

12:05 AM - Big Sean

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Saturday, April 16

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Beach Bunny

5:00 PM - J.I.D

5:45 PM - Giveon

6:40 PM - 100 gecs

7:30 PM - Caroline Polachek

8:25 PM - BROCKHAMPTON

9:15 PM - Danny Elfman

10:20 PM - Rich Brian

11:05 PM - Stromae

12:05 AM - 21 Savage

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Sunday, April 17

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Yola

5:05 PM - Banda MS

5:40 PM - Beabadoobie

6:20 PM - Orville Peck

7:05 PM - Chicano Batman

7:55 PM - Dave

8:40 PM - Joji

10:15 PM - Jamie xx

Schedule: Coachella Livestream Channel 3

Friday, April 15

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - The Regrettes

5:00 PM - John Summit

5:30 PM - Role Model

6:15 PM - Dom Dolla

7:00 PM - The Marias

7:45 PM - slowthai

8:30 PM - Cordae

9:00 PM - Black Coffee

9:35 PM - Baby Keem

11:00 PM - Epik High

11:55 PM - Slander

12:30 AM - BADBADNOTGOOD

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Saturday, April 16

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Chelsea Cutler

4:55 PM - Current Joys

5:20 PM - EMO Nite

5:40 PM - Japanese Breakfast

6:25 PM - girl in red

7:15 PM - Rina Sawayama

8:15 PM - Steve Lacy

8:50 PM - Pabllo Vittar

9:40 PM - King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard

11:00 PM - Freddie Gibbs / Madlib

11:30 PM - Hot Chip

12:05 AM - Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Sunday, April 17

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Emotional Oranges

5:00 PM - Channel Tres

5:45 PM - Kim Petras

8:15 PM - Duck Sauce

9:55 PM - Duke Dumont

10:50 PM - Denzel Curry

11:35 PM - Belly