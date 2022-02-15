CNN

CNN Exec Allison Gollust, Woman in Relationship With Ex-Chief Jeff Zucker, Resigns

The network said an investigation “found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo"

Allison Gollust, the CNN executive in a relationship that triggered the resignation this month of network President Jeff Zucker, has also resigned from the network, according to an email sent to staff members.

Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN’s parent corporation, WarnerMedia, announced Gollust's resignation in the email Tuesday.

“Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Kilar said in the email.

“The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo,” Kilar wrote.

