Claire Danes Confirms She and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 at 2023 Golden Globes

Claire Danes was a vision in white at the 2023 Golden Globes, as she debuted her baby bump in a fabulous red carpet look.

By Alyssa Morin | E! News

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Claire Danes's baby news is as good as gold.

The "Fleishman Is in Trouble" actress made a fabulous pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, confirming that she and her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes showcased her growing baby bump in an angelic white floral gown by Giambattista Valli that featured diamond-embellished straps and a keyhole cutout that was accented by a dainty pink satin bow. She styled the look with a sleek bob by hairstylist Mara Roszak, who used RŌZ products to complete her 'do. (See all of the Golden Globes fashion here.)

Despite making a maternity style statement on the red carpet, the "Homeland" alum kept details about her little one under wraps. In fact, just before Danes welcomed Cyrus in 2012, she told Anderson Cooper why she and Dancy are private about their kids.

Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
"It's important to keep a little something to ourselves because we're so public," she said at the time.

In addition to sharing the sweet family news, the 2023 Golden Globes mark an extra special occasion for the actress. For one, she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Hulu's "Fleishman Is in Trouble." (See the full winners' list here).

But even if Danes doesn't take home a golden statue during tonight's ceremony, she's already a four-time Golden Globe winner.

This article tagged under:

celebrity babiesGolden Globes
