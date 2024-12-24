Movies

Christopher Nolan's next movie is adaptation of Homer's ‘The Odyssey'

The film is slated for release on July 17, 2026.

By Brendan Brightman

FILE - Christopher Nolan
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Director Christopher Nolan's next work will be a modern film adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey," bringing the Greek classic to IMAX screens in 2026.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures announced on X. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey" tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on a ten-year journey from Troy back to Ithica following the Trojan War. Along the way, Odysseus and crew encounter several challenges including a Cyclops and the Sirens.

The film reportedly star Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron, according to Deadline.

"The Odyssey" will be Nolan's second film with Universal Pictures, with "Oppenheimer" having been released in partnership with the distributor in 2023. The film went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

Nolan has also directed other major hits including "The Dark Knight" franchise, "Interstellar," "Dunkirk" and "Inception."

(Universal Pictures and this NBC station are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

