"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate shared her candid experience struggling with multiple sclerosis while filming the final season of her hit Netflix show on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Applegate said that shooting the third season of "Dead to Me" was the hardest thing she had ever done because she was experiencing symptoms on set before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which she found out she had during shooting.

"I didn't know what was happening to me," Applegate said. "I couldn't walk. They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out, until someone was like 'you need me an MRI.' And then, I found out on a Monday after work that I had MS, a disease that I am going to have for the rest of my life."

Looking back after he diagnosis, Applegate said that she began having symptoms at least four years ago, but didn't know what it was.

"I had very small symptoms, and I think that is important for people (to understand)," Applegate said.

She remembers her leg feeling weak and then feeling tired on set four years. In the beginning, Applegate said her symptoms were small, and not everyone who has a weak leg will be diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but it is important to be aware.

"Can I say that it sucked balls," she said of her experience dealing with her diagnosis while shooting.

Multiple sclerosis is not the first health issue for Applegate. In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and received a double mastectomy. Her cancer diagnosis also caused Applegate to have her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed as a precautionary measure to prevent from contracting other forms of cancer.

Other than the release of the new season of "Dead to Me," Applegate has kept a low profile since her diagnosis in 2021. Last month, she made her first public appearance since receiving her latest health news for the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Prior to her role on "Dead to Me," for which she has received two of her six Emmy nominations, Applegate was most known for her role on the sitcom "Married.. with Children." She also gained fame for her role in the comedy movie classic "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."