Chrissy Teigen reveals she's no longer sober amid journey with alcohol

Chrissy Teigen is sharing an update on her sobriety journey.

In a candid message to fans, the "Self-Conscious" podcast host explained that she’s let alcohol back into her life.

"Oh man. I’ve been dreading today’s podcast release since the moment we shot it. And that has nothing to do with my incredible guest," she wrote on Instagram May 15. "Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f---- beast that is alcohol. But to have to admit to all of you: I let it back into my life. to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply."

"I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking," Teigen continued. "I still am."

The "Cravings" cookbook author — who started her journey with sobriety in 2021 and celebrated one year without alcohol the following year — went on to explain that she's still figuring out how to navigate her relationship with alcohol.

"The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing," she went on. "I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it."

Teigen shared her wish that she could stick with one drink on vacation with husband John Legend "without it turning into 8 and feeling like s--t," that she's "tired of throwing up on a Tuesday" and that she wishes she didn't "need a shot to talk to a crowd."

"Your rational mind is probably like 'OK THEN STOP, B---H!' and god, do I f--king AGREE!" the 39-year-old wrote. "All I know is my relationship with the whole process of sobriety (and messing up) has changed for the better. I am deeply aware of where this can go if I let it."

"I guess my plan right now is to continue to be mindful with it. I can go to a concert sober and have the greatest time ever," Teigen—mom to Luna, 9, and Miles, 6, and Esti, 2, and Wren, 22 months, with husband John Legend—added. "Photos of my kid’s birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes. And I am proud of that. But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn’t normal and never will be."

The "Lip Sync Battle" alum finished by thanking her followers for giving her grace and shared some kind words for anyone else who has also struggled with sobriety.

"Thank you for allowing me to figure it out openly in front of you all," Teigen gushed. "This is for all the people who are figuring it out. And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you. Until we meet again."

Legend showed his wife some love in the comments by writing, "Always proud of you."

Jaime Pressly also expressed her support by commenting, "I hear you loud and clear and I am proud of you and I love you old friend. Your pure and total honesty is a breath of fresh air always."

Teigen also recently revealed that she's been working on giving up smoking cigarettes, too, saying that she's "very proud" of herself for doing so.

“I’m just furiously chewing Nicotine gum,” Teigen told Access Hollywood at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2025 after party in March. “Don’t smoke. Smoking’s bad, just stop now if you can. I’ve been an on-and-off smoker for too long, and I’ve stopped for the last time.”