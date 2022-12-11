See Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Reunion

It's a Griswold family reunion.

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, who played parents Clark and Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's "Vacation" movies in the '80s and '90s, met up Dec. 10 at Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh.

"Together again…" D'Angelo 71, captioned a selfie of the two on her Instagram. "@steelcitycomiccon with @chevychase!"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The two were not the only "Vacation" cast members at the weekend convention. Chase, 79, and D'Angelo were joined by Christie Brinkley. The supermodel, 68, played a Ferrari driver who flirts with Clark on a highway in the original 1983 Vacation film and later in the fourth movie in the series, the 1997 flick "Vegas Vacation."

D'Angelo shared a photo of Chase hugging her and Brinkley at the convention on her Instagram, writing, "HIGH SCHOOL REUNION."

The actor commented, "Threes never a crowd with this crew." He also posted the same pic on his page, writing, "The Three Amigos" — referencing the nonrelated but also popular '80s comedy movie of the same name.

PHOTOS: TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

The "Community" alum also shared a TikTok video of himself posing with the two actresses.

"These Three Amigos are going to need a Christmas Vacation after @steelcitycomiccon," Brinkley wrote on her Instagram page. "We're back again today and I'm in the mood for some fun! I just love you two @officialbeverlydangelo and @chevychase."

The three attended the convention less than two weeks after the 33rd anniversary of the release of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," the third film in the series. Chase and D'Angelo had also reunited at a 30th anniversary screening of the movie, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in 2019. They were joined by Johnny Galecki and Juliette Lewis, two of eight actors who portrayed the Griswolds' son and daughter, Rusty and Audrey, in the original Vacation film series.