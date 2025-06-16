Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman hospitalized, estranged wife speaks out

Originally appeared on E! Online

Elijah Blue Allman is receiving medical attention.

The son of Cher and Gregg Allman was rushed to the hospital on June 14, according to the local San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically," authorities shared in a statement with People. "When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel."

The statement continued, "Deputies located drugs inside the home and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing."

Following the news of Elijah's hospitalization, his estranged wife Marieangela King Allman shared a statement in support of her former husband, whom she married in 2013.

"While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past," she shared with People, "one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves. Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat."

Marieangela continued, "Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose."

And despite their personal challenges — Marieangela filed for divorce in April — she noted she will always be wishing her ex well. "I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him," she added. "My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show."

E! News has reached out to local authorities, Marieangela as well as reps for Elijah and Cher for comment but has not yet heard back.

Elijah’s hospitalization comes a year and a half after Cher was denied her request to be granted a conservatorship over her son.

Despite Cher’s concerns that funds granted to Elijah from his trust would be "immediately spent on drugs," as seen in documents obtained by E! News at the time, a judge ruled there was "insufficient evidence" and denied the request without prejudice.

In his response to the petition, Elijah — who has been candid about his experiences with drugs — acknowledged his struggles "with addiction" and acknowledged he "spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible," but that he was under a doctor’s care and had been attending AA meetings at the time.

"I recently passed a drug test and am willing to submit to future drug tests," he added in the documents, published by the Daily Mail. "I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father."