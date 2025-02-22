Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Lola says new religious path ‘rewired' her

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lola Sheen is connecting with her spiritual side.

After detailing her decision to get baptized earlier this year, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards shared how her newfound faith journey began.

“I can't explain it other than it literally was supernatural,” the 19-year-old told People in an interview published Feb. 21. “Jesus rescued me and he completely rewired my mind. He became my Savior, but also my best friend.”

Amid her battles with anxiety and depression, Lola said she was “really struggling mentally” until she came across a social media video by faith-based influencer Ally Yost, which fueled her desire to seek a Christian church.

“Right when I stepped foot in this church,” she recalled, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to be here every day of my life.’”

The "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things" star previously opened up about her water baptism in January after her mental health hit “rock bottom.”

“I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day,” she said in a post on Instagram at the time. “I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again.”

But Lola credited her religious exploration with helping her find a path forward.

“He gave me a light, when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness,” she continued. “Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety, and gave me a peace that makes no sense.”

As for Denise — who is also mom to daughter Sami, 20, from her marriage to Charlie, as well as 13-year-old daughter Eloise, whom she shares with husband Aaron Phypers — the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum is fully on board with Lola’s spiritual pursuits after laying the foundation for all of her kids.

“They went to Catholic school in Malibu for a lot of their elementary years,” Denise told People, emphasizing that her daughter renewed her faith all on her own. “I'm so supportive of Lola.”

And so is Sami, who has been creating OnlyFans content since 2022.

“We couldn't be more different,” she told the magazine, while Lola added, “We are just walking in completely different paths of life and that's OK.”