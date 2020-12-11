Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in ‘Black Panther' Sequel

Disney has decided how it will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy.

The studio revealed on Thursday that it will not recast the part of T'Challa in "Black Panther 2," following the actor's unexpected death in August.

The sequel will again be written and directed by Ryan Coogler and will open on July 8, 2022.

Disney tweeted that its Marvel Studios branch "will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."

Marvel president Kevin Feige told viewers of Disney's Investor Day on Thursday that he "wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend," according to Deadline.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past."

Boseman died at age 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. A statement on his social media accounts announced at the time, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much." He was diagnosed with stage III cancer in 2016, unbeknownst to many of his colleagues.

Co-star Letitia Wright explained in October that the thought of filming the superhero story without Boseman, whom she calls her "brother," was a little "strange."

The 27-year-old actress said, "We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about... The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

Some fans speculated that her character, little sister and tech wiz Shuri, could possibly become the next Black Panther and lead the franchise. But we'll have to wait on more details about the Marvel sequel to know how his absence will be addressed on screen.

Coogler has previously said Boseman was a "special person" and, one could infer, irreplaceable in "Black Panther."

"Chad was an anomaly," the mastermind wrote after his passing. "He was calm. Assured. Constantly studying. But also kind, comforting, had the warmest laugh in the world, and eyes that seen much beyond his years, but could still sparkle like a child seeing something for the first time."

Following his death, several more of his Wakanda family members wrote touching tributes.

Michael B. Jordan wrote, "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets." Lupita Nyong'o said the tragedy feels like a "punch to my gut every morning," as she noted that the actor "had a profound effect on me." Both stars were among those to attend his private memorial service in Malibu, California. He was then laid to rest in South Carolina one week after his death.

Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr., Viola Davis and more A-listers shared anecdotes and expressed their sadness at the immeasurable loss as well.

Davis said, "He was a beautiful man and a great artist... He was ours as African-Americans. He was someone who had a quality that very few have today, whether young or old, which is a total commitment to the art form of acting."

Boseman received a posthumous Gotham Award nomination in November for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," a film that's also earning him Oscar buzz.

