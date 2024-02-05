Celine Dion makes rare appearance to present Grammy Award amid health battle

Celine Dion made a surprising and emotional appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday night to announce the winner for "Album of the Year," an award she had won herself 27 years before.

Fans have not seen much of Dion in recent years amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness. The condition caused the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" singer to cancel her "Courage" World Tour in May 2023, and more recently, Dion's sister revealed that the singer can no longer control certain body movements.

Although Dion did not address her health struggles directly, she did say how happy she was to be on stage again.

"Thank you all," she said to the Crypto.com Arena crowd. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

"Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives, and to people all around the world," Dion continued.

Celine Dion makes a surprise appearance to present Album of the Year at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oNT4zmBTyk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

"And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago," Dion said before ultimately opening the envelope to reveal that Taylor Swift had won "Album of the Year" for "Midnights."

In her career, Dion has won five Grammys, including "Album of the Year" for "Falling into You" in 1997.

Dion's rare public appearance comes days after Amazon announced it had acquired the rights to a documentary about the singer's health struggles, titled "I Am: Celine Dion."

"This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine’s past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans," the press release stated about the film.

A release date has yet to be announced for the upcoming documentary.

