FCC Receives 1,300 Complaints Over Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

All appeared well on the field at Super Bowl LIV. Until halftime. That's when some in America apparently grew offended by the booty shaking and pole dancing during the show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, according to NBC News.

The Federal Communications Commission received more than 1,300 complaints about the halftime show, the agency told NBC News on Wednesday, adding that it was in the process of posting the complaints on its website.

The complaints were first reported by ABC affiliate WFAA in Texas, which said it obtained the information through the Freedom of Information Act.

The most common complaint seemed to be about the appropriateness, with some suggesting it should have had an R rating attached to it.

Read more at NBC News.com.