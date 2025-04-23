Carlos Santana hospitalized ahead of Texas concert

Originally appeared on E! Online

Carlos Santana is on the mend.

The guitarist has postponed his April 22 concert in San Antonio, Texas, after being hospitalized hours ahead of the show, his representative confirmed to People.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed,” Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management and a representative for Santana, told the outlet. “Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He added, “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action."

Beyond the status of Santana’s show, Vrionis provided insight on the 77-year-old’s condition following his dehydration.

"He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour,” the rep continued. “Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon."

READ Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson Shares Insight Into Pregnancy After Health Scare

While the musician is on the road to recovery, it’s not the first time he has postponed his shows due to his health. In fact, three months before his San Antonio show, Santana had to delay his Las Vegas residency due to injuring his finger during a fall that required an operation.

“I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand,” Vrionis told Variety in January. “He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks."

Nearly three years before, Santana had a similar episode of dehydration during a July 2022 concert in Michigan, prompting the musician to postpone that show. Following the “heat exhaustion” he experienced, he shared an update with fans.

“Thank you for your precious prayers,” Santana shared in a statement to Facebook at the time. “Forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Musician Carlos Santana collapsed on stage in the middle of a concert Tuesday night in Michigan.