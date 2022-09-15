Cardi B Admits Orchestrating NYC Strip Club Attack, Throwing Bottles Near Sisters

Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday to assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with a fight at a New York City strip club and was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

The rap star had been accused of orchestrating an Aug. 29, 2018 attack on two sisters at Queens' Angels Gentleman's Club in retaliation against one whom she believed had slept with her husband Offset, sources have said.

Cardi B apparently suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with her husband, rapper Offset, and had previously confronted the women, ages 21 and 23, in Atlanta in June 2018.

On Thursday, she admitted offering $5,000 to a friend to beat up a woman who worked at the Angels Gentleman's Club. She also copped to throwing glass bottles in the direction of the victim and her sister herself back in 2018.

In addition to the community service, Cardi B has to stay away from both victims for three years. Two co-defendants in the case also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.

She briefly split with her allegedly cheating husband, but they later reconciled, according to E! News.