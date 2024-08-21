Cardi B shares painful effects of pregnancy with baby No. 3

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cardi B has almost had enough of these pregnancy symptoms.

The "I Like It" rapper recently shared that she is expecting her third baby with estranged husband Offset and it turns out things have been rough during the pregnancy.

When one user asked on X if Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) had been bleaching her skin, the 31-year-old quickly shut down the rumor before it even started.

"Bleaching while pregnant?" she wrote on X Aug. 21. "Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO !"

In fact, Cardi, who announced her pregnancy on the same day she filed for divorce from Offset, firmly set the record straight.

"I'm pregnant I'm slightly anemic," she continued, "this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I'm pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can't tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A--HOLE!"

And fans were quick to come to Cardi's defense, with one commenting, "They can't even respect women while they're pregnant. Gross af!"

Surprise! Cardi B is going to be a mom of three. The rapper announced her pregnancy on Aug. 1, cradling her baby bump in a pair of Instagram photos.

Another added, "I couldn't keep anything down with my baby and it made me look super pale and swollen. Don't stress yourself with this trolls. Praying for a safe and smooth delivery."

Cardi — who is also mom to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, with Offset — has been very open about her pregnancy experience. And that's included sharing insight into why she and the Migos alum (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) are ending their marriage.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote on Instagram Aug. 1. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"

And as she gushed, adding another baby to the family proved to be an important turning point for the "Please Me" artist.

"You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she continued, "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"