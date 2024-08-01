Cardi B files for divorce from Offset, announces pregnancy with their third child

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cardi B isn’t hitting Offset’s line anymore.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has filed for divorce from her husband again after nearly seven years of marriage, her rep confirmed to E! News Aug. 1.

“This is not based on one particular incident," her rep said in a statement, "it has been a long time coming.”

Hours after the filing, Cardi also revealed she is expecting her third baby.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote on Instagram Aug. 1. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"

E! News has reached out to Offset’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

The status change in their relationship comes seven months after the "WAP" rapper confirmed she and the Migos alum had separated again.

Earlier this year, she opened up about whether she would file to legally end their marriage altogether after all the ups and downs of their romance.

"I think it through," Cardi, who wed Offset in 2017, told Rolling Stone in May. "We think it through, because we do love each other. It's not even about love. We're best friends. And it's like, 'OK. Well, there was a time that I didn't have a best friend, or I didn't have a support system.'"

As the 31-year-old explained, "It's not even about 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"

And aside from having a close bond, Cardi explained that they lean on each other in every realm.

“The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system,” she shared. “We’re really both each other’s cheerleader. I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking.”

Cardi and Offset—who are parents to Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2—have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years with their most recent split happening last year. In fact, last December, the "Up" rapper took to Instagram Live to admit she'd be single "for a minute."

However, the two have reunited over the past few months, most recently attending a Met Gala after-party together. Not to mention, Cardi has also spoken out about the more intimate aspects of their relationship, revealing earlier this year that they had sex on New Year's Eve and later clarifying that they are still legally married.

And their relationship hasn't been without its fair share of press, of course. In fact, while the couple has moved past Offset's alleged cheating in the past, Cardi has admitted her career and kids has come before all else, especially at this point in her life.

“We have our own bad stuff,” she told the publication of their challenges, “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second.”

She added, “And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”